Stree has a new address? After Stree 2’s success, Shraddha Kapoor becomes Akshay Kumar’s new neighbour; deets inside

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy soaring high on the success of her recently released blockbuster hit Stree 2. The much-awaited sequel to her and Rajkummar Rao’s iconic horror comedy Stree (2018), the film Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 within two weeks of release. Shraddha’s performance as the mystery girl has received lots of love and fans were especially glad to finally find out who she is. On the personal front, this Stree now has a new address. According to sources, she will soon become Akshay Kumar’s neighbour. Stree 2 co-stars Akshay Kumar and Shraddha Kapoor at an event

Shraddha is apparently renting Hrithik Roshan’s current residence, a sea-facing apartment in Juhu. Akshay, who played a mind-boggling cameo as Sarkata's descendant in Stree 2, lives in a luxurious duplex apartment in the same building that Shraddha is moving into. So now Shraddha will be neighbours with Akshay, his author wife Twinkle Khanna and their children. How exciting is that! Earlier there was news about Varun Dhawan moving into Hrithik’s apartment with his wife Natasha Dalal and their newborn daughter. But it looks like the deal fell apart between Varun and the owner.

Well, we can’t help but notice a Stree connection here! Like Akshay, Varun also had a special appearance in Stree 2. Not only did he join the fight against Sarkata as Bhaskar aka Bhediya (2022), but also tried to woo Shraddha and steal her away from Rajkummar in a hilarious post-credits scene. Varun and Shraddha’s sizzling onscreen chemistry left many fans desperately hoping for latter’s entry in Bhediya 2.

So what’s next for Shraddha, apart from moving into a new home? Well, director Amar Kaushik has already confirmed Stree 3. There have even been hints about a standalone film on Shraddha’s character. That’s not all. If rumours are to be believed, Shraddha could be Hrithik’s next leading lady in Krrish 4. Let’s wait and watch what happens!