From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Stree Shraddha Kapoor: Stars who will soon have a new address

Finding a dream home is a challenge, not just for us but even for our favourite celebrities. It is an especially difficult task in a fast city such as Mumbai. But when you find the perfect fit, it mostly turns out to be worth the time and effort. Well, there are many stars in Bollywood who have found their dream home and will soon have a new address. Take a look: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Shraddha Kapoor will soon move into their new homes

Deepika and Ranveer

Bollywood’s royal couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. Earlier this year, they had announced their due date to be September. Well, the family of three will reportedly move into their sea-facing quadruple apartment as soon as it's ready. Situated in Bandra, the property is next to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s bungalow Mannat

Shraddha Kapoor

Oh Stree, aap shift ho rahi ho? As HT City reported this week, post the success of Stree 2, lead star Shraddha Kapoor is now gearing up to change her address. She is all set to rent a sea-facing apartment in Juhu, which is situated in the same building as Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s duplex. The current resident of this house is Hrithik Roshan, who will reportedly rent another apartment before Shraddha moves in

Varun Dhawan

In June this year, we exclusively reported that actor Varun Dhawan and his designer wife Natasha Dalal will move into a new home with their newborn daughter. The couple was in talks to rent the same apartment that Shraddha is now moving into, but the deal fell apart. Nevertheless, we are guessing new parents Varun and Natasha will soon find another property that they will turn into their dream home

Alia and Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted visiting their under-construction bungalow in Bandra many times in the last few years. They are often joined by their daughter Raha Kapoor and her grandmother Neetu Kapoor. We are talking about the Krishna Raj mansion, which was named after RK’s grandmother. Well, according to reports, Ranbir and Alia will be moving into this bungalow in the next few months. That’s now all! They apparently also have plans to celebrate Diwali with Raha in the new house in November this year

Isn’t it beautiful when dreams come true? We wish all of these actors all the love and happiness as they prepare to move into their new homes soon.