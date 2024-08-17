After Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s passion project Brahmastra wins 3 National Awards, fans say ‘hard work is paying off’

Movie-buffs were intrigued when it was announced that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were not married at the time, were coming together for a film. This was a jodi fans were extremely excited to see on the silver screen. But the wait was way too long. The passion project, helmed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, finally arrived in theatres as Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. While some were blown away by the storyline, versatile performances, soothing music and incredible VFX work, there were several who trolled the dialogues. Well, Brahmāstra’s victory at the 70th National Film Awards is proof that hard work eventually pays off. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

That’s exactly what fans are saying on social media as they celebrate Brahmāstra’s big win at the National Awards. The film was honoured with three awards— Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic), Best Music Direction went to Pritam and Best Male Playback Singer was Arijit Singh for the romantic track Kesariya. Lauding the VFX work, one social media tweeted: “Not surprised Brahmastra won a national award. People love hating on Ranbir and Alia but the movie had great VFX work and it was a step in the right direction. Got rewarded for the hardwork , vision and bravery”, whereas another fan shared, “The hard work is paying off 👏.”

Some internet users have also shared their favourite scenes from Brahmāstra, gushing over the VFX work. For instance, one fan shared a clip of actor Nagarjuna as Anish Shetty who wielded the Nandi Āstra and wrote: “if I have to revisit #Brahmastra the scene that I never try to skip is wielding Nandi Astra, easily top notch acting and VFX, well deserving for #70thNationalAwards.”

Brahmāstra is truly a special film, not just for the audience but also for Ranbir and Alia who fell in love on set. A few months before the film’s release, the couple tied the nuptial knot in a private ceremony on the balcony of their Bandra home. In November of that year, Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha into the world. Well, fans are now eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Alia together again in Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev, the sequel in the trilogy, which is expected to release in December 2026.