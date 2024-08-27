Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again can release on THIS holiday to avoid Diwali clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

For several Indian filmmakers, national holidays are their favourite time of the year. This is because releasing a film on a special holiday or around festivals can maximise the audience's footfall. May it be Eid, Diwali, Gandhi Jayanti or Christmas. Well, this year two much-awaited sequels are arriving in theatres on Diwali for the biggest clash of 2024— Singham Again, the third instalment in Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s Singham series, and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sadly this leaves the audience in a dilemma, forcing them to choose between a cop drama and a horror comedy. But what if fans didn’t have to pick one? This Diwali, it will be Singham 3 vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theatres

On Independence Day this year, we witnessed a major clash between Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein. As it happens after a clash, one emerged victorious at the box office while the other suffered. But there’s a chance that this won’t be the case with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. What if, instead of Diwali, Rohit and Ajay decided to prepone their cop film’s release to Gandhi Jayanti which is also an important national holiday? Earlier, Sky Force starring Akshay, Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya was scheduled for release on October 2. But latest buzz suggests that it has been delayed. This frees up Gandhi Jayanti, which means Singham Again will see zero competition and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will also get an equal chance to shake up the box office.

Why should Singham Again change their release date while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 takes Diwali? Well, the release date of Kartik’s film was decided as Diwali over a year ago. Singham Again, on the other hand, was originally scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 15, Independence Day. But it was delayed to Diwali due to the remaining shoot and leftover work. While fans are excited for both the films, they were expecting the cop drama to arrive first which is why they are asking makers to prepone Singham Again's release on social media. The anticipation is also on another level thanks to the casting coup pulled by the makers. While Ajay will reprise his character in Singham Again, his fellow onscreen cops Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will join him along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Arjun Kapoor will be seen as the antagonist.

But that’s just a theory that fans came up with. Let’s wait and watch what happens!