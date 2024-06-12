Kartik Aaryan reveals the one thing Ranbir Kapoor took away from him, and no it's not a film

Quite a few celebrities in the Hindi film industry have reached heights of success because of their skills or connections. But one actor who has made a permanent place in hearts as ‘janta ka superstar’ with his talent, screen presence and relatability, is Kartik Aaryan. Currently, he is one of the most bankable stars of the country with several super hits in his filmography and two of the most awaited projects of Bollywood in his line-up. But during the promotions of his next release Chandu Champion, Kartik revealed one thing his fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor took away from him. Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir and Kartik on a football field

As we all know, it was filmmaker Luv Ranjan who gave Kartik his first break with the 2011 buddy comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film was the first of its kind and emerged as a sleeper hit, much to the delight of the debut actor and first-time director. The dynamic duo went on to give one blockbuster hit after another with movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). That is, of course, until Luv’s 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This time, the filmmaker joined forces with Ranbir instead.

Now in a recent rapid-fire session with Zoom, Kartik was asked to share a specific quality of Ranbir. The Chandu Champion actor was quick to reply, “I think woh toh mera director le gaya tha naa us time! Apne director bacha ke rakho (I think he had taken my director away at that time! Keep your director safe.)” Well, Ranbir played the lead role but Kartik was also a memorable part of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He joined Luv, Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor for an epic cameo in the film that took the internet by storm and was loved by all. At that moment, it felt as though it was Kartik’s world and we were just living in it.