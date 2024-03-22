Scoop: Shraddha Kapoor ready to go public with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody?

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s personal life has been in the spotlight for the past few months with several reports stating that she is dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar writer Rahul Mody, with several sightings with him leaving behind hints. Now, we have exclusively learnt that they are getting to a position where they don’t feel the need to hide their relationship. Shraddha Kapoor started dating Rahul Mody sometime back

They got close to each other while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. “After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don’t feel the need to hide their affair. And that’s the reason they are getting spotted together more often,” says a source.

The insider adds, “They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight”.

Most recently, they were spotted together at a Mumbai airport while leaving for Ambani bash, where Shraddha was even seen introducing Mody to actor Aditya Roy Kapoor.

“There was a time when they were getting conscious about getting spotted together, and even became more cautious about their outings together. That’s not the case anymore,” says the source.

Last year, Shraddha was spotted in Mumbai with Mody when they met for a dinner date . They were papped post a dinner rendezvous in Mumbai on July 3, making the fans go in frenzy about her new relationship.

“They are in a happy place. They are sure about each other, and their families are also liking them as a couple,” continues the source.

Earlier, Shraddha was in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for over seven years, and called it quits in 2022. They were friends since their childhood with their respective families also sharing a close association.

We reached out to the actor for a comment on the same, but didn't hear back.