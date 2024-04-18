From Vidya Balan to Kartik Aaryan: Stars who shined brightest at the Do Aur Do Pyaar premiere

Ahead of its release, the makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar held a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Many Bollywood celebs came together to watch the romantic comedy that stars Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the lead along with Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Well, here is a look at the best-dressed guests who made heads turn when they arrived in style. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan with their Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan in a fusion outfit at the screening of Do Aur Do Pyaar

The gorgeous leading lady looked ravishing in a navy blue lehenga set paired with a long red jacket. Vidya completed the look with ethnic studs and a ruby-red pout with a small bindi on her forehead. No one can slay in fusion wear like her!

Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi with his onscreen wife Vidya Balan

The actor looked smashing for the big night, dressed to the nines for his movie’s premiere. Pratik was dapper in a hunter-green suit paired with a brown t-shirt and matching shoes. A brighter t-shirt would have gone better with the look, but the fashion police are still mighty impressed

Mouni Roy

Red hot Mouni Roy

Television’s OG Naagin, actor Mouni Roy turned up the temperatures in a red hot corset skater dress with a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a black sling bag and multicoloured heels which looked oh so chic!

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan arrives for Do Aur Do Pyaar screening in an all black OOTD

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan joined his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Vidya at the screening with their director Anees Bazmee. The actor kept it casual yet cool in a black t-shirt and matching pants, adding a splash of colour with his red and white sneakers. His light stubble highlighted that perfect jawline, dropping our jaws

Radhikka Madan

Radhikka Madan dressed to the nines for the premiere

The Bollywood beauty looked very classy in her black bodycon dress paired with pencil heels. The asymmetrical neckline added an extra edge, making this the perfect OOTD for any red carpet

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran shining bright in yellow

Another red carpet-ready guest was Shriya Saran, who shined brighter than the sun in her blingy outfit. The actor paired a yellow sequin top with a mini fringe skirt and completed this daring look with white lace-up gladiator heels

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur glowing and how

Effortlessly sexy but not over the top— those are the perfect words to describe Mrunal’s vibe at the screening. She turned heads in her lavender corset top paired with comfortable denim jeans. But the highlight is her natural glow.