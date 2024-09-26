Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan to clash with Manjulika & Singham Again this Diwali; drops major hint in new poster

ByMahima Pandey
Sep 26, 2024 06:18 PM IST

When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrives in theatres, Singham Again will not be the only one who Kartik Aaryan clashes with. Check out the latest hint dropped by him

One major reason why movie-buffs were excited about Diwali this year is a much-awaited clash at the box office. On November 1, horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri will lock horns with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again which features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in an ensemble star cast. For a while there were rumours suggesting that one of them would back down, but all doubts were cleared when makers reiterated their release dates with special announcements. Well, Singham is not the only one who is clashing with Kartik aka Rooh Baba this Diwali.

This Diwali, we will witness a clash between Manjulika and Rooh Baba
This Diwali, we will witness a clash between Manjulika and Rooh Baba

 

In his latest post on social media, Kartik shared a brand new poster of his much-awaited horror comedy. In this picture, the actor is standing in front of a haveli with a fire torch in his hand, dressed in Rooh Baba’s iconic black and white ensemble. Meanwhile there are silhouettes of five female ghosts hovering in the sky, right above the spooky mansion. But the biggest highlight of this poster is a hint about the plot that Kartik sneakily dropped for his fans. At the bottom of the poster, we see the words ‘Rooh Baba vs Manjulika this Diwali’.

This has left us with many questions! In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Rooh Baba joined forces with Tabu aka ghost Anjulika to expose her sister Manjulika. This time, will Kartik fight against the ghost or by her side? And will Vidya reprise her role of Manjulika from the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)? Then what is Triptii’s character going to be? Like Vidya, will Akshay Kumar’s character from the original film also make an appearance? And what about Madhuri Dixit, who has also been roped in for the film?

So many questions! But all will be answered this Diwali when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrives in theatres. Are you as excited as us for the epic battle between Rooh Baba and Manjulika?

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On