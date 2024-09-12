Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again: Fans predict who will win the BO clash this Diwali

Clashes at the box office can be tricky for filmmakers because most of the time one film emerges as the winner while the other tends to suffer. However, it’s quite an exciting time for audiences because they have options to choose from. This Diwali, movie-buffs will be witnessing one of the biggest clashes of 2024 when Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrives in theatres along with Ajay Devgn’s Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. A few weeks ago rumours suggested that the makers of Singham Again might change the release date. However, it has now been clarified that none of the teams will be backing down. This Diwali, movie lovers will witness a clash between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again

Well, ahead of the Diwali clash, several movie lovers have taken to social media to share their opinions. While some believe that Kartik’s horror comedy will emerge victorious, others are convinced that he doesn’t hold a chance against the third instalment of Ajay’s cop universe. For instance, one social media user shared, “I just hope and wish Rohit Shetty has cooked #SinghamAgain really well otherwise @TheAaryanKartik 's #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 will EAT IT this Diwali in terms of CRAZE & BUSINESS”, whereas another fan stated: “Kartik Aaryan really shouldn’t clash with Singham 3. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 was a good movie but not good enough for me to remain excited for its sequel. BB3 should get shifted to save itself.”

Another such tweet read: “Bhool Bhulaiya3 will surely destroy Singham Again in terms of business and craze.....also Vidya/Madhuri coming in this movie wud another big plus....hope story is well written just like the 2nd part.” But a fan of the Singham universe shared, “#SinghamAgain will definitely work unlike #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. BB3 can fail if the story turns bad because the last part was not up to the mark but #SinghamAgain has always been good and it will be good.”

Clearly, netizens are divided which means movie-buffs will have a tough time choosing one film this Diwali. Well, they could always watch both! Kartik will be joined by Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, whereas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff have been roped in for Ajay’s Singham Again. This festival of lights, which film do you think will shine at the box office?