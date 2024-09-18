Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be better than prequel, says Anees Bazmee ahead of clash with Singham Again

On Diwali, our country will witness one of the biggest box office clashes of the year when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again lock horns in theatres. There were reports which suggested that the makers of Kartik Aaryan-starrer have requested Singham Again’s team to postpone the release date of their cop drama, but the buzz turned out to be a rumour. In fact, earlier today HT City confirmed that Singham Again is not backing down and will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Well, soon after the news of this epic clash made headlines, director Anees Bazmee spilled the beans on his upcoming horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be clashing with Singham Again this Diwali

The filmmaker, who is reuniting with Kartik for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared how the horror comedy will be different from its 2022 prequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Anees teased fans by claiming that the upcoming film will be “much better, bigger, more entertaining and engaging” than the prequel, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu. Talking to News 24, the director shared, “We have tried to take the game a notch higher with this film, whether it’s in terms of the story or the use of visual effects. It’s been made on a much larger scale.”

The filmmaker further stated that the team has given their 500% to the film and everyone who has watched it till now has loved it. Well, fans don’t expect anything less from the sequel of the film that made Kartik ‘janta ka superstar’. His character Rooh Baba made a permanent place in our hearts and the audience can’t wait to be reunited with him. This time, Vidya Balan of the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) will also join Kartik along with Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit.

Meanwhile, the makers of Singham Again have pulled a casting coup. With Ajay Devgn in the lead, the cop drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor. Both the films are all set to arrive in theatres on November 1. Which one are you more excited for?