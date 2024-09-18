BREAKING| Rohit Shetty's Singham Again on track for Diwali release, clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 confirmed

The fireworks are all but confirmed at the box office this Diwali. Contrary to reports that makers of Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan are mulling a postponement from it's Diwali release, we have an update. Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan

Singham Again is on track to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3). A source in the know tells us, “It is going to be a Diwali release for Singham Again. The team is not in the mood to change anything. Also, the trailer launch is expected to take place on either October 2 or 3.”

Reports doing the rounds had claimed that Shetty and Jio, the co-producers, wanted to change the release date since horror comedies are working big time at the box office. Then another report claimed that Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar, the producer of BB3 had a discussion with Shetty and team, who took it seriously that business of both films will be impacted if they clashed.

But it seems Singham Again's team is confident about their product, given the names attached and the hype around the cop franchise. It remains to be seen if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will blink first.