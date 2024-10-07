Ranveer Singh says Singham Again marks film debut of his and Deepika Padukone's daughter, names her this

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared why his wife and Singham Again co-star Deepika Padukone couldn't attend the trailer launch event of the multi-starrer. At the event on Monday, Ranveer said the movie marks the debut of their daughter and called her 'baby Simmba'. The name of Ranveer's character in the Singham cop franchise is Simmba. (Also Read | Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor bring Rohit Shetty twist to Ramayana) Ranveer Singh spoke about his wife, Deepika Padukone, and daughter at Singham Again event.

Ranveer talks about Deepika, their daughter

Ranveer also said that Deepika Padukone was pregnant with their first child during the shooting of the Rohit Shetty film. He said, “Deepika is busy with the baby, so she couldn't come. I am on night duty, so I have come. There are so many stars in this film. So, let me tell you, this is my baby's debut, baby Simmba.”

He added, "Deepika was pregnant during the shooting (of Singham Again)." The actor also told the crowd gathered at the event, “So a Happy Diwali in advance to all of you from Lady Singham, Simmba, and baby Simmba.”

About Deepika and Ranveer's kid

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8 this year. The news was confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child. However, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

Ranveer and Deepika are reuniting in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film, inspired by the Ramayana, will hit theatres on November 1.

About Singham Again

Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, and Deepika as Shakti Shetty. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari round up the cast of the film.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were as box office hits.