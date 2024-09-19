Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again? Fans call it ‘bad news’ for Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The much-awaited clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been the talk of the town since the last few weeks. Kartik Aaryan and the makers of his horror comedy had booked Diwali over a year ago. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had originally planned to release their cop drama on Independence Day this year. However, they later postponed Singham Again’s release to Diwali because the film was not complete. Ever since both the teams confirmed that none of them are backing down, fans have been debating who will win this epic clash in November. Well, a new possible entry in the Singham series has now changed many opinions. Ajay Devgn might be joined by Salman Khan in Singham Again, which is clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this year

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again will clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali

As if a casting coup with Ajay, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor wasn’t enough, Rohit has reportedly roped in another superstar for a cameo. According to recent reports, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan might be seen as his beloved character Inspector Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg (2010) in Singham Again. Soon after this rumour surfaced online, fans lost their calm. While some celebrated, many others called this bad news for Kartik’s horror comedy. For instance, one tweet read: “Did I just read that Salman Khan is joining the Cop Universe. Ye toh Rooh Baba ke andar ki atma nikal denge #SinghamAgain #SalmanKhan.”

Expressing excitement about Salman’s possible entry into Rohit’s cop series, a fan shared, “SALMAN KHAN yeh naam kaafi hai theatre full aur clash win karne ke liye 🔥💥”, whereas another social media user stated: “If this "rumor" about #SalmanKhan joining #SinghamAgain is true then this could truly end up becoming one of the biggest films of all time for #Bollywood. But I'm gonna wait until its officially reported before getting excited. Bad news for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. #BoxOffice.”

In your opinion, could Salman’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again affect Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's chances of winning this clash? Along with Kartik, the horror comedy also stars Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit.