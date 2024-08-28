Salman Khan leaves fans impressed with groovy moves on Jalwa; but nasty trolls say ‘Pet bahut nikal aaya hai’

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has a huge fan following. This army of supporters is so loyal that no matter what Bhai does, they shower him with immense love. Well, that’s Salman’s jalwa! For instance, earlier today he left the crowd roaring with delight when he recreated his iconic dance moves on the chartbuster hit song Jalwa from the 2009 film Wanted. Dressed in a casual blue t-shirt and denim jeans, the superstar burnt the dance floor by performing the hook step, pulling his t-shirt up and down. The smile on his face is a cherry on top. Check it out: Salman Khan dancing to Jalwa at an event

Soon after this viral video surfaced on the internet, several Salman fans assembled in the comment section below. One happy social media user shared, “Salman is aging the best amongst my favorite 90s 🌟”, whereas another called Bhaijaan: “Sher of the bollywood 👑🦁.” Another super excited netizen stated: “Bhai ki har step iconic hai ❤️🔥”, whereas a comment read: “Bhai ka jalwa h🔥🔥🔥🔥.” However, there were also many trolls on alert today who have body-shamed the superstar with their nasty jokes, accusing him of having gained weight.

Trolls share nasty comments on Salman Khan's dance video

One such nasty troll wrote: “Pet bahut nikal aaya hai😀”, whereas another unsolicited advice by a social media user read: “Biryani band karne ka tym aagaya.” Referring to Salman’s love for bodybuilding, another internet user shared, “Pait Nazar a rHa hai six packs Kahan gaya😍😂”, while another comment read: “Salman ko tummy nikal aaya hai.”

This is honestly shocking. It seems as though these trolls can’t see how hard Salman has worked all his career to be a fitness icon, which he continues to be today. The superstar is 58 years old and can still give actors from the young generation a run for their money. He’s Bhaijaan! Has the society truly become so unforgiving?