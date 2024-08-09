‘Last action hero’: Salman Khan’s swag in AP Dhillon’s Old Money wins hearts; fans find a Sikandar connection

When AP Dhillon announced that he is collaborating with two of the biggest action stars of the Hindi film industry, we knew his track Old Money would be gold. His vocal talent put together with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s powerful aura had to turn into a masterpiece. The teaser of Old Money only raised our expectations, with Salman turning his Bhaijaan mode on for AP. Well, the track is now out and it is even better than what fans expected because it’s an out-and-out Salman Khan show! AP seems to be in his prime, touching our hearts with his lyrics while Bollywood’s Bhaijaan sets the mood as his saviour. Salman Khan and AP Dhillon in Old Money

The five-minute-long music video reeks of violence, with blood and guns everywhere. But it has been created very craftily. So instead of being gory, it seems like an artfully made film with killer action sequences. Kudos to the team for that! It begins with AP shooting people left, right and centre as though Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Animal (2023) is his inspiration in life. But he eventually gets outnumbered. That’s when Bhaijaan walks in, in all his glory, with a dead man on his shoulder. If you aren’t already a Salman Khan fan, you will convert today because watching him in action is glorious! Sanju Baba makes a dynamic appearance as Dutt Sahab towards the end, leaving us with hope for a part 2 of this track. He also condemns violence and reminds AP to utilise his talent and kill his enemies with his work instead of bullets.

Fans just can’t get enough of Salman in his action mode. In the comment section below, several netizens are now showering him with love. For instance, one social media user shared, “Last Action Hero in hindi Cinema Megastar SalmanKhan️‍🔥”, while another ecstatic fan gushed, “If Aura and Swag has a face!! That’s Salman Khan 😀.” Many even connected Salman’s effortless badass avatar in this track to his next film Sikandar. A comment read: “Yeh to trailer hai bas picture toh SIKANDAR me dekhne mo milegi ❤️🙌 bhai ki”, whereas another internet user shared, “That's the look for the movie "SIKANDER".”

Well, we aren’t sure what Salman’s look in Sikandar is yet. But if it’s anything close to his swag in Old Money, fans will make sure it emerges as a blockbuster hit.