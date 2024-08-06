Salman Khan turns Bhai for AP Dhillon in Old Money teaser; fans predict a chartbuster, gush over ‘Bhaijaan ka jalwa’

What makes superstar Salman Khan the true ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood is the way he lends his support to his fellow artists in the industry, like an actual big brother— may it be actors, singers or even daily wage workers on set. Well, much to the delight of fans, Salman is turning ‘Bhai’ once again to a fellow celebrity. We are talking about his collaboration with singer, rapper and Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon in his next single, titled Old Money. The music video will release on August 9, but AP has given fans a taste of what’s to come ahead of the big reveal. AP Dhillon and Salman Khan in Old Money

As we saw in the poster shared a few days ago, AP has joined forces with Salman as well as superstar Sanjay Dutt for this ‘special creation’. But in the teaser, we only get a glimpse of the singer with Bhaijaan. It begins with someone waking AP up and telling him, “Woh mil gaye. Aur khabar pakki hai.” They proceed to exit their house with guns in their hands but stop in their tracks when Salman makes a stylish entry. He enquires where they are off to and AP replies, “Bhai, aadhe ghante mein aa gaye bas.” Salman, as their big brother, lets them go but not without a warning.

Well, fans can’t get enough of Salman’s aura! In the comment section below, many are gushing over him, with some predicting a chartbuster. For instance, a social media user shared, “Jalwa hai apna salman bhai ka❤️❤️❤️”, while another wrote: “Bhai is enough to make this song chartbuster.🗿.” A fan called it: “Greatest collaboration of all time 🔥”, whereas another internet user shared, “Bhai jaan ka jalwa hai ❤️❤️🔥😍.”

Along with this teaser, AP shared a special message for his fans requesting them not to call this track a ‘comeback’. He wrote: “I got tired of doing things the simple way which is why I have been taking my time to create something truly special for all of you. With God’s blessings, I got 2 of the biggest icons our world has ever seen to support me in accomplishing this goal.” Well, we can’t wait to see AP with his big brothers Salman and Sanjay this Friday!