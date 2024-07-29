HBD Sanjay Dutt: From mullets to leather jackets, Baba's top 6 trend-setting fashion moments

Sanjay Dutt has always been more than just an actor — Bollywood fashionista, hairstyle inspiration and veritable bad boy are just a few of the accolades awarded to the eponymous actor. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, let's look back at some of the major fashion trends Sanju Baba set over the course of his illustrious career. Sanjay Dutt's most trendsetting moments

The Mullet

There was a time in Indian cinema when you could not walk two steps without looking at a poster of an actor in the buzzworthy mullet. Popularised by Sanjay in films like Sadak (1991), Saajan (1991) and Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), the mullet quickly became the go-to style for many Bollywood fanatics and stars during the 90s. Unsurprisingly, the style is now back in vogue after numerous celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish have been spotted sporting one.

Sanjay Dutt in the classic mullet (Instagram )

Blonde, Spiky Hair

Much before Jake Peralta's frosted tips in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Sanjay debuted short hair with spiky blonde tips in a few of his films from the 90s; instances that immediately come to mind are Kaante (2002), Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Plan (2004).

Sanjay Dutt in short, spiky blonde-ish hair(Instagram)

Leather Jacket Pioneer

While we can't attribute the popularity of the leather jacket only to Sanjay Dutt, he indeed was one of the first Bollywood men to make it a part of his personal style. As seen in Daud (1997) and Musafir (2004) Sanju Baba is often spotted pairing his kurtas or shirts with a sexy leather jacket that seems to be the staple in the closet of most middle-aged Indian fathers who grew up watching his films.

Sanjay Dutt in a leather jacket (Instagram)

Pathani Suit 101

If there's one look that's synonymous with modern-day Sanjay, it is the pathani suit. First popularised in his films like Vaastav: The Reality (1999) and Agneepath (2012), Baba has been spotted pairing the simple suit with a formal blazer and a pair of leather loafers.

Sanjay Dutt in a pathani suit

Baniyan with jeans

Another trend set by the star that was universally appreciated was the classic baniyan with jeans combination. Baba can be spotted wearing this sleeveless shirt in a series of films from his rugged character in Mahaanta (1997) alongside Madhuri Dixit to Gumrah (1993), these were a few avatars that might just have brought baniyans into style.

Sanjay Dutt in the classic baniyans with jeans combination

Bodybuilding

Another trend Baba is popularly known for is bodybuilding. Rightfully classified as one of the ‘original hunks of Bollywood’, he was the first mainstream hero on screen to have the ideal ‘gym body’ and push an era of fans to go to the gym. Even Ranbir Kapoor, who portrayed Sanjay in the biopic Sanju (2018) revealed that he had to undergo rigorous training to accurately replicate Dutt's physique for the film.

Sanjay Dutt in his body-building era

As he turns 65, Sanjay's legacy as a style icon continues to inspire and resonate with fans old and new. Here's to celebrating the timeless fashion journey of one of Bollywood's most dynamic and fashionable personalities.