Sikandar: Before Rashmika Mandanna, Salman Khan convincingly romanced these divas proving age is just a number

Just this morning, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she has been roped in opposite Salman Khan for his upcoming film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the project is set to arrive in theatres on Eid 2025. Fans were obviously ecstatic when they heard the news. However, Salman and Animal actor Rashmika’s 30-year age gap raised the eyebrows of a few social media users. Well, history is proof that age is just a number for Bollywood’s Bhaijaan when it comes to onscreen chemistry. See for yourself: Salman Khan with his leading ladies

Pooja Hegde

In 2023, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman arrived on the silver screen as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from a doting big brother to actors Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill, the 58-year-old superstar was ‘jaan’ to his leading lady Pooja Hegde, who was 33 years old at the time. Despite the age gap of 25 years, the two left fans wanting more

Saiee M Manjrekar

In 2019, for the third instalment of his beloved Dabangg franchise, Salman romanced Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee M Manjrekar in a flashback. Saiee played the role of Salman aka Chulbul’s lover Khushi in Dabangg 3. She was killed by a goon who wanted to marry her. At the time, Saiee was 21 years old whereas Bhaijaan was 54. They have an age gap of 33 years

Disha Patani

In 2019, Salman briefly romanced the gorgeous Disha Patani in their film Bharat. The two have a 27-year age gap yet their sizzling chemistry on the track Slow Motion left fans swooning. In 2021, Disha was 29 when she reunited with Salman, who was 56, for Radhe. This time Bhaijaan shocked audiences by breaking his no-kissing policy (not)! It was later revealed that Disha had a piece of tape over her lips, which means Salman only tricked fans

Anushka Sharma

In the 2016 film Sultan, 51-year-old Salman convincingly won Aarfa aka Anushka Sharma’s heart. The Bollywood diva was 28 years old at the time. Despite their 23-year age gap, the versatile actors gave us 440 Volt jhatka with their sizzling chemistry. They were also incredibly convincing as wrestlers in the film, which deserves a special mention here

Sonakshi Sinha

It came as a shock to many when makers of Dabangg announced that Salman and Sonakshi would be seen together in the film. The action comedy released in 2010, when Bhaijaan was 45 years old, whereas his leading lady was just 23. Despite their 22-year age gap, they went on to win hearts and then reunited in Dabangg 2 (2012) and Dabangg 3 (2019)

Well, we can’t wait to see Salman and Rashmika create magic onscreen in Sikandar on Eid 2025. How excited are you for this fresh pairing?