Disha Patani enjoys Thailand vacation at the beach in stunning swimsuit. See pics

Disha Patani always prefers to spend holidays with her besties. She often goes on trips with Krishna Shroff, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa. However, this time, the trio gave it a miss, while Disha was accompanied by her other pals. The actor recently shared a series of pictures in stunning beachwear as she enjoyed the sea waves during her Thailand vacation. (Also read: Disha Patani attends screening of Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. See pic) Disha Patani shared beach pictures from Thailand vacation.

Disha Patani slays at beach vacation in Thailand

The Kalki 2898 actor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures in a red bikini. The actor dropped photos of herself soaked in water as she chilled at the beach side. She captioned her post with a pink rose emoji.

Her rumoured boyfriend Aleksander Alex Illic wrote, “Burnnnnnn (four fire emojis, burning heart emoji)." Krishna Shroff posted a fire emoji, while Mouni Roy dropped four fire emojis. A fan commented, “Woahhhhhhh fireeeee.” Others also dropped heart and heart-shaped eye emojis. She is joined by celebrity makeup and hair designer Séverine Perina for her Thailand vacation.

Disha Patani's fitness regime

Disha has always admitted that she loves to relax at the beach and poolside. The actor gets a lot of reaction on her vacation photos as fans laud her fitness. She has often posted videos of her weight-training, kickboxing and HIIT workout on her social media handles. Despite her busy schedule, she doesn't skip her workout even during film shoots.

Disha Patani's upcoming project

Disha recently played a negative character in Sidharth Malhotra-Raashii Khanna's action-thriller Yodha. She will next feature in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles. Disha is also a part of Siva's Kanguva, starring Suriya and Bobby Deol in pivotal characters. Kanguva is a sci-fi period action-thriller that is based on time travel and is Disha's fist Tamil film.

Disha made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni - The Untold Story.