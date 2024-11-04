‘Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman Khan’, ‘Bishnois are new Dawoods’: Somy Ali drops bombshells during Reddit AMA

Former actor Somy Ali held an AMA session on Reddit on Monday evening and dropped a bunch of bombshells. From ex-boyfriend Salman Khan's ‘bad manners’ to rampant casting couch Bollywood, Somy talked about it all. Somy Ali dated Salman Khan in 1990, apparently when she was just 16.

AMA bombshells by Somy

Launching one attack after another at Salman, Somy said that he had ‘8 night stands’ when he was with her in the 1990s. A Redditor asked her why she left Bollywood when she said, “Because I was tired of Salman's 8 night stands not one. Also I didn't appreciate being physically and verbally abused on a daily basis.” She added, “I left when a bf I was with some new girl named Ash! I was tired of his 8 night stands! And I finished my education.”

When asked how Salman ‘bagged a baddie like her’, she said, “I wasn't a badass at 16.” Speaking more about Salman, she said that she has been ‘approached many times’ for Bollywood projects but ‘some ex-bf has blocked me from returning for fear I will expose him for what he truly is.’

Somy entered Bollywood to manifest her crush on Salman Khan, which clearly wasn't as golden as she expected it to be. “Well I didn't go there to act. I went on a stupid teenage crush which is why they say you should meet your idols in real life and to say I was disappointed would be an understatement. I think Ted Bundy had better manners than Salman.”

Somy also added fire to more conspiracy theories. “Sushant Singh Rajput did not suicide in fact he was murdered. We still know what happened with Jiah Khan as she was pregnant and hanging from a ceiling fan and Suraj Pancholi went to Salman for advice which concluded in Jiah's death,” she wrote.

All these explosions set her up perfectly for the next season of Bigg Boss but Somy is not interested. “No. Not with Salman anywhere in even close proximity.”

Bishnois vs Salman

Somy also addressed the Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi controversy. She called the Bishnois the new “Dawodd (Dawood) and the Chota Shakeel of Bollywood.” However, she stood by her opinion that despite everything, Salman's life should not be threatened. “I am anti the death penalty and murder be it Salman or a stranger on the street. I do not care for Salman in fact I can't stand him, but I do not want him murdered as I am a pacifist and a Gandhi follower.”

Recently, Ali, who was believed to be in a relationship with Khan back in the 1990s, sent a "direct message" to Bishnoi on Wednesday through an Instagram post. "Namaste, Lawrence bhai, I've heard and seen that you are able to do Zoom calls despite being in jail. I want to speak to you. Please let me know whether we can arrange something. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple there.

"But if we would speak over a Zoom call before that... Trust me, this will benefit you. Share your mobile number, it would be a great favour. Thank you," she wrote alongside a photo of the gangster who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Bishnoi gang in connection with an alleged plot to kill Khan, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana by a team of Panvel Town police (in Navi Mumbai) on Wednesday, he said.

He had allegedly given a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan, the official said.