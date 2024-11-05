Salman Khan receives fresh threat: 'Apologise for black buck killing or pay…'

Salman Khan received death threat: Salman Khan reportedly received another threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which demanded that the Bollywood actor should either visit a temple and apologise for allegedly killing a black buck or pay ₹5 crore. Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead three assailants, in Mumbai. (PTI)

The Mumbai Police Traffic Control unit received a message on Monday from an individual claiming to be gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, threatening that Salman Khan would be killed if he failed to comply with certain demands.

“If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active,” the message said.

The Police are probing the origin of the threat message and have beefed up security measures for Salman Khan, sources said, adding police are also checking if the message is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is in jail on various charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

“In the case of a threat to Actor Salman Khan, the process of registering the case is underway at Worli Police Station. The number from which the message came is being traced,” news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

Past death threats received by Salman Khan

Last month, the Bollywood superstar received a death threat along with demand to pay up ₹2 crore, prompting police to launch a probe and arrest a resident of Mumbai's Bandra on October 30.

The Mumbai Traffic Police October 29 received an anonymous message wherein the sender threatened to kill the 58-year-old actor if he did not pay up ₹2 crore.

The Worli police registered a case against the unidentified person and launched an investigation. The next day, the police arrested a man, identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra (East), for allegedly issuing the latest death threat to Salman Khan and demanding ₹2 crore from him.

Salman Khan resides at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West), a posh locality of Mumbai, where two motorbike-borne assailants had opened fire in April.

Last month, the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline desk had received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from the actor. The police had then arrested a man from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand in connection with the threat message.

In another case last month, the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, whose father Baba Siddique, was shot dead by three gunmen on October 12 in Bandra (East).

Notably, Salman Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the dreaded gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year. A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Salman Khan after which his security was stepped up.