US alert on Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol prompts Mumbai Police to launch extradition efforts

In a major development for Indian law enforcement, US authorities have alerted the Mumbai Police to the presence of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on American soil. Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right),

Acting swiftly, the Mumbai Police have started the process to extradite Anmol Bishnoi, 25, who is implicated in a series of high-profile cases, including a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

Last month, Mumbai Police had filed a petition in a special court seeking permission to begin extradition proceedings. On October 16, they informed the court of their intent to bring Anmol Bishnoi back to India to face charges, particularly in the Salman Khan case.

A senior police official told the newspaper that that Anmol Bishnoi has been implicated in orchestrating several operations on behalf of his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

NIA's ₹ 10 lakh reward for information on Anmol Bishnoi

In October, the National Investigation Agency has announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi, who is under the NIA radar for his alleged involvement in a firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence in April, has also been put on the anti-terror agency's most wanted list.

The bounty on Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu – believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US – was announced last month, unnamed officials told news agency PTI.

Anmol Bishnoi is also allegedly said to be behind the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra.

A Mumbai court recently denied bail to one of the two accused involved in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, saying they did so with the "intention or knowledge" to kill Khan on Anmol Bishnoi's instigation.

Both Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi, who hail from Fazilka in Punjab, have been shown as wanted accused in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)