Crime branch initiates extradition of Anmol Bishnoi in Salman Khan firing case

MUMBAI: The crime branch unit of Mumbai police have launched extradition proceedings to bring Anmol Bishnoi, brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, back from the United States in connection with the firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. Crime branch initiates extradition of Anmol Bishnoi in Salman Khan house firing case

A senior police official confirmed that the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court had already issued a non-bailable warrant for Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest, along with a Red Corner Notice to facilitate his tracking abroad.

A Red Corner Notice is a request from a member state of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to locate and arrest a wanted criminal. The official added that, in addition to the warrant, the police require certified copies of court documents to formalise the extradition process. The special MCOCA court approved their request on October 16, and the police expect to receive the documents shortly. Once received, a formal proposal will be submitted to the central government for further action.

Anmol Bishnoi, his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi, and gang associate Rohit Godara have been named as wanted suspects in the firing case. Although Anmol Bishnoi was previously thought to be residing in Canada and travelling to the US, recent findings place him in the United States. However, an IP address linked to a Facebook post, through which Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the incident, was traced to Portugal.

In a related move, the Mumbai police have also requested the central government to take custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently being held in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat, as they intensify efforts to resolve the case.

Mumbai police claim to have secured critical evidence linking Anmol Bishnoi to the April firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence. According to officials, shooter Vicky Gupta was in contact with Anmol regarding the attack and recorded their conversations, forwarding these recordings to his brother, Sonu Gupta, who has since become a pivotal witness. The police presented WhatsApp chats and audio recordings, including a conversation between Anmol and Gupta, as evidence in court. A senior officer confirmed that Anmol’s voice in these recordings matched his official voice sample.

In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a bounty of ₹10 lakh on October 25 for information leading to Anmol’s location. Anmol is already chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022 and has garnered increased scrutiny due to alleged connections with the killing of senior NCP politician Baba Siddique, a crime reportedly executed by Bishnoi’s gang.

The firing incident on Khan’s residence unfolded in the early hours of April 14, when two assailants fired multiple rounds at the actor’s home before fleeing the city. To date, police have apprehended six individuals in connection with the case. The most recent arrest took place on May 14, involving Harpal Singh, alias Harry, a 25-year-old from Haryana alleged to have financed the shooters. Among the others in custody are Mohammed Rafiq Sardar Choudhari, and shooters Vicky Kumar Gupta, 25, and Sagar Kumar Pal, 24. Another accused, Anuj Thapan, who had been held by the Crime Branch, died by suicide on May 1.

Sonu Subhashchandra Bishnoi, 37, was also arrested. According to the investigation, Thapan and Sonu Bishnoi met with Gupta and Pal in Panvel on March 15, providing them with two pistols and 38 live rounds, later used in the shooting.

Officials revealed that Choudhari, an associate of the Bishnoi gang, filmed a video of Khan’s residence on April 12 and had been in communication with Rohit Godara, a key member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s network. The police retrieved Choudhari’s mobile phone and, with technical assistance, recovered several deleted videos and photos. Under interrogation, Choudhari admitted to receiving ₹3 lakh in cash from a Bishnoi gang member, distributing ₹2 lakh to shooters Gupta and Pal.

Gupta’s statements further implicate Anmol Bishnoi, with Sonu Gupta corroborating this by confirming he received voice recordings from Gupta. Following Gupta’s arrest, Anmol reportedly called Sonu to assure him of his protection, pledging to support his brother.