Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai court says Anmol Bishnoi instigated shooters. Who is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother?

Salman Khan house firing case: The shooters involved in the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra acted with the “intention or knowledge” of killing him, under the instigation of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, a Mumbai court stated that denied bail to one of the accused. Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi Anmol Bishnoi,

Special MCOCA judge BD Shelke rejected shooter Vicky Gupta's bail plea on October 18, with the detailed order released on Monday.

According to the order, Vicky Gupta and his associate Sagar Pal fired near Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra West on the morning of April 14. Judge Shelke emphasised that the FIR clearly showed two individuals arriving on a motorcycle, with the pillion rider shooting at the first floor of the actor’s house.

"The statement of the victim (Salman Khan) demonstrates that he being a celebrity, there are many fans of him from society and he used to come to the gallery on the first floor of his house to greet them. Even in the early morning he used to stay in the gallery on the first floor of his house," the court said.

Salman Khan's statement and the contents of the FIR at this stage indicate “the shots were fired in the direction of his place of use in his house”, the court said in its order.

The order stated that the transcript of a call recording between Gupta and wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been placed on record by the prosecution.

“It shows that on instigation and as per directions of wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi, accused number 1 (Gupta) and 2 (Sagar Pal) have committed these acts,” the court said.

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is known for his involvement in various organised crimes, including extortion and threats to high-profile figures.

Anmol Bishnoi has also been linked to several criminal activities, particularly in connection with his brother's gang.

Anmol Bishnoi's name surfaced in relation to a plan to target Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Anmol Bishnoi was allegedly involved in orchestrating attacks or threats against Salman Khan, allegedly seeking to avenge the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which the Bollywood superstar was accused.

The Bishnoi community reveres blackbucks, and Lawrence Bishnoi had previously threatened Salman Khan over the case. Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be operating in coordination with his brother and is reportedly involved in managing parts of the gang's criminal operations.

Anmol has been on the run from law enforcement, with multiple efforts made to apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies)