1,11,11,111 to kill Lawrence Bishnoi’: Karni Sena announces reward for gangster's encounter

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has reportedly announced a reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang recently claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Kshatriya Karni Sena's national president Raj Shekhawat has a video statement where he purportedly heard announcing a reward of ₹1,11,11,111 for any police officer who kills Lawrence Bishnoi, reported Navbharat Times. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Raj Shekhawat said the amount will be given to any security personnel who carried out the encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi to ensure his safety and security. He also attacked the Centre and the Gujarat government over the menace.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, under a case of cross-border drug smuggling. He was previously also named in the case of a firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai in April, but the Mumbai Police could not take his custody.

In a video uploaded on social media, the Kshatriya Karni Sena chief said Lawrence Bishnoi is also the “killer of our precious gem and heritage Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji".

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of Karni Sena, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Hours after his killing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder.

Bishnoi's strong criminal syndicate continues to operate across the country. Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder and the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house earlier this year.

In September 2023, the gang claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani sympathiser Sukha Duneke. Bishnoi's gang members also allegedly carried out shootings outside the residences of AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal in Canada.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang allegedly murdered Baba Siddique for his “links to don Dawood Ibrahim” and his close personal relationship with Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor and his family has received multiple death threats from the gangster over the last few years, with Salman Khan's security on high alert after Siddique's murder.

(With inputs from PTI)