Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1,11,11,111 to kill Lawrence Bishnoi’: Karni Sena announces reward for gangster's encounter

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2024 06:20 AM IST

The Kshatriya Karni Sena announced a reward of over ₹1 crore to any police officer who kills gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has reportedly announced a reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang recently claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Kshatriya Karni Sena's national president Raj Shekhawat has a video statement where he purportedly heard announcing a reward of 1,11,11,111 for any police officer who kills Lawrence Bishnoi, reported Navbharat Times.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Raj Shekhawat said the amount will be given to any security personnel who carried out the encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi to ensure his safety and security. He also attacked the Centre and the Gujarat government over the menace.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, under a case of cross-border drug smuggling. He was previously also named in the case of a firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai in April, but the Mumbai Police could not take his custody.

In a video uploaded on social media, the Kshatriya Karni Sena chief said Lawrence Bishnoi is also the “killer of our precious gem and heritage Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi ji".

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the chief of Karni Sena, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on December 5, 2023, in Jaipur. Hours after his killing, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for his murder.

Read more: What Salman Khan said amid fresh threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Bishnoi's strong criminal syndicate continues to operate across the country. Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder and the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house earlier this year.

In September 2023, the gang claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani sympathiser Sukha Duneke. Bishnoi's gang members also allegedly carried out shootings outside the residences of AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal in Canada.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang allegedly murdered Baba Siddique for his “links to don Dawood Ibrahim” and his close personal relationship with Salman Khan. The Bollywood actor and his family has received multiple death threats from the gangster over the last few years, with Salman Khan's security on high alert after Siddique's murder.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //