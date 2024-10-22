Mika Singh tells Salman Khan ‘Bhai hu main bhai tu fikar na kar, uski…’; fans call it a ‘paer pe kulhari’ move

Concerns about Salman Khan's security have grown among his fans and well-wishers following the murder of his close friend, NCP leader Baba Siddique, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. During a recent stage performance, singer Mika Singh showed his support for the actor by singing a song from Sanjay Gupta's "Shootout at Lokhandwala." In a viral video, Mika paused his performance in front of the live audience to dedicate the song to Salman. (Also read: Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again cancelled due to safety concerns: Report) Mika Singh expressed his support for Salman Khan amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi.

Mika Singh supports Salman Khan during live show

In the video, the singer can be seen saying, "Salman Khan ke liye ye line hai…Bhai hu main bhai, tu fikar na kar…(This line is for Salman Khan…I am your brother, I am here for you, don't take stress...)" Mika continued the song with some foul words included in the song which meant, “I will handle anyone who comes after you.” The original song Ganpat from Shootout at Lokhandwala is picturised on Vivek Oberoi, who plays an underworld gangster in the crime action-thriller.

People on the internet are worried about Mika's safety after his boisterous move. “Apne pair me kulhadi marna isko bolte hai (This is called making your own life difficult).” Another said, “Sorry..RIP... MIKA BHAI." “Kyu Lorrence bhai se dushmani mol le the (Why are you making Lawrence your enemy?),” read another comment. Another wrote, “विनाश काल विपरीत बुद्धि (which roughly translates to taking bad decisions in moments of peril).”

Mika-Salman Khan's Bollywood collaborations

Mika has collaborated with Salman on several popular Hindi films. His songs such as Dhinka Chika from Ready, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick, Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 440 Volt from Sultan are picturised on Salman.

Salman Khan's security increased after fresh threats

Salman Khan returned to shoot for Bigg Boss 18 on Friday, October 18 under heavy security. This marked his first day back at work since the murder of Baba Siddique last week. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder, while the police continue their investigation into the case. Recently, the Mumbai Police received a threat via WhatsApp directed at Salman Khan, demanding that the actor pay ₹5 crore.

“Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” the unknown sender claimed, reported ANI.