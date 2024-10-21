Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey cameo in Singham Again cancelled due to safety concerns: Report

Chulbul outing axed

According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman will not be part of the film now. The decision comes amidst the ongoing death threats against Salman, which have raised concerns about his safety.

Salman was initially slated to reprise his iconic role as Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise in a guest appearance in Singham Again. The decision comes after the murder of Baba Siddique.

"The one-day shoot was scheduled to take place at Golden Tobacco in Mumbai, however, owing to the sudden demise of Baba Siddiqui, the shoot was cancelled. Rohit and Ajay then had discussions internally and felt that it would be insensitive to request Salman Khan to shoot amid all the controversy. The duo was racing against time to submit their film to the censors, and have decided to submit the film without the appearance of Salman Khan," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The insider shared that there is a possibility of a backshot of Chulbul Pandey in the post-credit scene. However, it is not clear yet.

The source added, "Shooting with Salman, just a day or two after the death of Baba Siddiqui was insensitive. And Rohit had to submit Singham Again to the censors by Friday - October 18. That's when they took the tough call to move on and respect the privacy of Salman Khan".

Salman had earlier agreed to do a cameo in Singham Again out of his bond with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

About Singham Again

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari round up the cast of the film.

This time, Rohit has given his own spin to the Ramayana for the cop film. In fact, Arjun has described the film as the “modern-day interpretation of Ramayana”. He plays a Ravan-like antagonist in Singham Again. The film is slated to be released on Diwali. It will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.