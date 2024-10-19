Singham Again first song: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh channel Lord Ram-Hanuman in Jai Bajrangbali; fans get goosebumps

The first song from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film, Singham Again, was released on Saturday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Saregama Music released the over-two-minute-long song Jai Bajrangbali. (Also Read | Singham Again trailer gets a shorter fan-edit. Fans debate which one is better) Singham Again first song: Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in stills from Jai Bajrangbali.

Singham Again first song

This track, inspired by the Hanuman Chalisa, gives a deeper glimpse of the bond between the characters played by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff, inspired by Lord Ram, Hanuman, and Lakshman. In the song, Ranveer Singh's Simmba essays the character of Hanuman as he fights goons.

He is also seen hugging and taking blessings from Ajay Devgn, whose character, Bajirao Singham, is inspired by Lord Ram. Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya (character inspired by Lakshman) stays by Ajay as well as Avni's (Kareena) sides.

About Jai Bajrangbali

Jai Bajrangbali features vocals by multiple singers, including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, Sri Sai Charan, Sudhanshu, Ritesh G Rao, Saatvik G Rao, Prudhvi Chandra, Lakshmi Naidu, Adviteeya, Sruthi Ranjani, Pranati, Aishwarya Daruri, Sahithi Chaganti, Maneesha Pandranki, Shruthika, Lakshmi Meghana, Nadapriya, and Vagdevi. It is composed by Thaman S with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire.

Fans react to song Jai Bajrangbali

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "You can ignore Bollywood, but you can't ignore Ajay Devgn. Finally, Bollywood started to walk on South Indian principles of movies." A person wrote, "Jai Bajrangbali, Singham Again!!! More power to you! The bhakti song is really great...it has really given me goosebumps." A comment read, "Singham is back, full of power and action. This movie eating 1000000000 Bahubali & South movie."

About Singham Again

Singham Again also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set to hit theatres on November 1. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham, released in 2011, starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.