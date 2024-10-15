Fan 'fixes' Singham Again trailer with shorter edit, internet calls it better than original: 'Rohit Shetty should learn'

The trailer for the next instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe - Singham Again - was released recently. The ambitious crossover film brings together various characters of the universe and packs over half a dozen protagonists in the narrative. The trailer touched upon all the heroes and their dramatic entries, stretching to nearly five minutes. Some viewers found that an overkill. Now, an amateur video editor has 'fixed' the trailer with a shorter re-edit, and fans are going gaga. (Also read: Singham Again trailer: Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor bring Rohit Shetty twist to Ramayana) Singham Again brings back Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor along with several cameos

Singham Again trailer ‘fixed’

The re-edit of the trailer was uploaded by the YouTube channel The Quarter Ticket Show on October 9, two days after the official trailer was released. At 1 minute, 14 seconds, it is considerably shorter than the trailer (by over 75%). It also has no dialogue and almost completely omits Kareena Kapoor's character. It focuses largely on Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, along with the action sequences.

The video's thumbnail proclaims, 'I fixed the Singham Again trailer.' The description on YouTube reads, "Now it is the correct length trailers should be."

In the comments, the reaction was largely positive to this re-edit, with many saying the filmmakers should use this version instead. "This is how a trailer works. By building anticipation, and not by showcasing every single thing," wrote one. Another added, "Wish some production house sees this; genuinely made me interested to watch the film." Some called upon Rohit Shetty to 'learn from' it. One comment in Hindi read: "Rohit Shetty and team ko isse sikhna chahiye naa jada story pata lagi na hi jada bada tha ek dum mast trailer edit Kia hai. Isko post karna chahiye voh 5min ki short Film se better (Rohit Shetty and his team should learn from this. It doesn't reveal the whole story and is a great trailer edit. Post this instead of that 5-minute short film)."

However, some criticised the re-edit saying it was too short and skipped on some key elements of the film. "Trailer without dialouge feels like fanmade," wrote one. Another referred to the Ramayana parallels that the official trailer had and said, “There should be shots establishing their parallel with Ramayana, because if anyone goes by this trailer and watch the parallel directly in the theatre, it might seem odd and far-fetched to them.”

All about Singham Again

Singham Again trailer was released last Monday (October 7) and has amassed 42 million views on YouTube. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is set to release in theatres on November 1.