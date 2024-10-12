Singham Again stars Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty set Ravana's effigy on fire in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela

Bollywood stars at Ramleela

On Saturday, Ajay, Kareena and Rohit joined in the festivities. Several videos of the stars setting the Ravana's effigy on fire have emerged on social media.

The audience was electrified as the Bollywood stars brought their charisma and energy to the revered ritual, adding a touch of glamour to the event. In the videos, Ajay, Kareena and Rohit are seen aiming at the effigy. Some videos show them having a candid moment with the organisers with ‘gadha’ in their hands.

For the outing, Kareena opted for a purple lehenga, which looked elegant on her, while Ajay and Rohit twinned in black.

They performed the Ravan Dahan at the national capital's popular Ramleela on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday. The event has been held annually at the iconic Red Fort for the last 50 years. Ajay last performed the Ravan Dahan at the Ramleela back in 2016.

About Singham Again

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Simba, Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor as Avni, and Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari round up the cast of the film.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were as box office hits.

This time, Rohit has given his own spin to the Ramayana for the cop film. In fact, Arjun has described the film as the “modern-day interpretation of Ramayana”. He plays a Ravan-like antagonist in Singham Again. The film is slated to be released on Diwali. It will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.