Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, distributors pressure cinema owners for more shows: Report

Cinema theatre owners across the country are facing intense pressure from film distributors of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to host more shows for their movies, according to an Economic Times report which cited industry executives. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again will clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali

This is not just in metros, but also in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with box-office collection estimates for the films to be around ₹1,000 crore, according to the report.

Also Read: Elon Musk's Robotaxi gets a thumbs down from investors. Here's why

“Single-screen theatre owners are facing a tough dilemma when it comes to allocating shows between these two films,” the report quoted Anil Bohra, owner of City Light, a single-screen theatre in Palanpur, Gujarat, as saying.

Bohra added that the box-office potential of these two films could even possibly get diminished since they'll be released on the same day.

A more pressing issue is that exhibitors cannot afford to upset the distributors of both films, the report quoted independent film distributor and trade analyst Shaaminder Malik as saying.

Also Read: How Tata Trusts controls Tata Sons, the company that owns all other Tata companies

However, multiplexes with five screens at least can easily allocate sufficient space and showtimes for both the films and distributors are unlikely to see major losses in multiplexes, the report cited a person who did not wish to be identified, as saying.

India has a total of 9,742 cinema screens with 25-26% of them being multiplexes, according to the report which cited the 2024 FICCI-EY media and entertainment report.

Singham Again is distributed by PVR Inox Pictures, which also is related to the operations of 1,747 screens across India. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the other hand is being distributed by the Anil Thadani-owned AA Films.

Also Read: From Zara to Zudio: Noel Tata's journey building the Tata group's retail behemoth