Ahead of Singham Again release, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty announce theatrical re-release of Singham

Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham will be returning to the big screen sooner than expected. Before the character will be seen in his third solo outing - Singham Again - this Diwali, the original film - Singham - will be re-releasing in theatres. Director Rohit Shetty made the announcement on Friday. (Also read: Singham Again stars Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty to do Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela this year) Ajay Devgn plays the titular righteous cop in Singham

Singham re-release

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared a motion poster of Singham with Ajay Devgn doing the famous Singham pose on it. He wrote alongside, “Before he comes with his full force on Diwali. Experience how it all began again. Experience the mass again. Experience the euphoria again. Experience SINGHAM once more before SINGHAM AGAIN!”

In a press note, the makers stated, "The decision to bring Singham back to theatres comes from the overwhelming demand of fans eager to experience the mass entertainer Singham again on the big screen before the release of Singham Again." No further details have been shared yet.

The film will be releasing across India on October 18, a week after Dussehra, and two weeks before its threequel Singham Again hits the screens. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham was released in 2011. A remake of Suriya's Tamil hit of the same title, Singham starred Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj, and Kajal Aggarwal. It was a huge box office success, grossing ₹141 crore on a ₹40-crore budget.

Singham Again

Singham's success spawned a sequel Singham Returns and two spinoffs - Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Together, these films form Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

The Cop Universe will now be getting its own Avengers-style crossover event in Singham Aagin. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist, but also features Ranveer and Akshay. In addition, it introduces two new characters to the universe, played by Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. Singham Again releases in theatres on November 1 during the Diwali weekend.