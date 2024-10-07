Kareena Kapoor steals the spotlight at Singham Again trailer launch in a statement Manish Malhotra saree

Stars arrived at the Singham Again trailer launch dressed in impeccable outfits. Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Rohit Shetty were among the celebrities who graced the red carpet. Kareena stole the spotlight in a custom-designed Manish Malhotra pearl white statement saree at the event. Kareena Kapoor attends the Singham Again trailer launch event.

Kareena Kapoor at the Singham Again trailer launch

Pictures and videos of Kareena Kapoor from the event made it to social media. The snippets show the actor arriving at the event, looking dazzling as ever. She chose a stunning creation by Manish Malhotra for the occasion, which is a constant in her fashion repertoire. The nine yards saree joins the long list of winning fashion moments the designer and Kareena have served over the years. Let's decode the traditional yet modern look.

The pearl-white Manish Malhotra number

Kareena's custom Manish Malhotra saree features a corset blouse worn over the drape. The strapless corset bodice features a plunging sweetheart neckline, an asymmetric hem, a fitted silhouette, and intricate sequin and bead embellishments.

Meanwhile, the chiffon saree features delicate scalloped lace embroidery done on the borders. Kareena added a twist to the drape by pleating the pallu and wearing it in an off-the-shoulder style. She accessorised the ensemble with rings, a bracelet, peep-toe stilettos, and dangling crystal earrings.

Kareena left her brunette locks loose in a side parting, styling the ends with soft waves. Lastly, she chose smokey brown eye shadow, winged eyeliner, an embellished bindi, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lips, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third film from the super-hit franchise by Rohit Shetty. The multi-starrer features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles