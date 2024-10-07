Menu Explore
Harnaaz Sandhu channels Jessica Rabbit in strapless red gown for event in Vietnam; fans can't stop gushing

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 07, 2024 01:28 PM IST

Harnaaz Sandhu attended the grand finale of Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam. She dazzled in a red strapless gown for the occasion.

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu is in Vietnam to attend the Miss Cosmo 2024 event. The 24-year-old was part of the jury panel at the beauty pageant. For the grand finale, she wore a glittering red gown by a Vietnamese designer, channelling Jessica Rabbit.

Harnaaz Sandhu wore a red embellished gown for Miss Cosmo 2024.
Harnaaz Sandhu wore a red embellished gown for Miss Cosmo 2024.

(Also Read | Harnaaz Sandhu shows weight loss transformation in golden new appearance in Vietnam: 'Back like I never left')

Harnaaz Sandhu's second look from Vietnam

After impressing the internet with her weight loss transformation in a gold gown, Harnaaz dazzled in a glittering red dress that hugged her enviable frame like a second skin. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Lê Thanh Hòa. The Miss Universe posted pictures of the look with the caption, “Thank you, Vietnam, for always supporting…for me, you have a very special place in my heart.”

Decoding Harnaaz's dress

The evening tulle gown with its seductive red tone features a plunging sweetheart neckline, draped short sleeves, a bodycon fit accentuating her svelte frame, a fitted bodice, and a floor-sweeping pleated tulle train attached to the back. The hand-embroidered sequins, crystals, and Swarovski embroidered in a swirl pattern added a glittering effect to the ensemble.

(Also Read | Natasha Poonawalla wears the most unusual gown for a gala in Paris; Diet Sabya shares the funniest memes)

Harnaaz accessorised the ensemble with a choker necklace and tear-drop earrings adorned with rubies and crystals. She left her hair loose in a side parting and styled it in blowout curls. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose dark red lips, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, shimmery brown eye shadow, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and face contouring.

How did Harnaaz's fans react?

Netizens loved Harnaaz's look and flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan wrote, “Queen of the Universe.” Another commented, “Beautiful.” A netizen remarked, “The hottest.” Another remarked, “Read will always be her colour.”

