Natasha Poonawalla wears the most unusual gown for a gala in Paris; Diet Sabya shares the funniest memes

Natasha Poonawalla attended a gala fundraiser at the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris. The Indian socialite and businesswoman wore the most unusual Harris Reed Spring 2025 gown for the occasion. Popular Instagram page Diet Sabya dropped the funniest memes on her dress on Instagram. Natasha Poonawalla wore a Harris Reed dress to attend a gala in Paris.

Natasha Poonawalla serves fashion in a printed dress

Natasha shared pictures of her eye-catching look in the embroidered gown on Instagram and captioned the post, “A beautiful night at Vaux Vicomte in the most talented @harris_reed.” At a time when everyone looks like everyone, the socialite knows how to take centre stage by redefining the norms of high fashion and unabashedly embracing the ‘more is more’ aesthetic.

Diet Sabya shares memes

Diet Sabya took Natasha's pictures and dished out memes on Instagram. They shared three pictures featuring the socialite inside a pearl shell and standing atop a marble fountain. They also posted a meme shared by their follower that featured a person painting while holding the upper part of Natasha's dress, resembling the paint palette.

A meme shared by Diet Sabya.

Decoding the Harris Reed gown

The photos show Natasha showcasing the design excellence of the Harris Reed gown while posing inside her hotel, on top of her bed, and the Parisian streets. The ensemble features a jacket and a skirt adorned with white lace applique embroidery done on a black backdrop.

While the blazer has a structure sphere surrounding her neck, full-length billowy sleeves, and front button closures, the skirt has a bodycon mermaid silhouette, a pleated cascading train, and a floor-grazing hem length. For accessories, she chose statement pearl earrings, a ring adorned with a pearl and cut diamond, a Chanel clutch, and high heels.

Natasha tied her in a top knot with the coiffed bun sitting on the side of her head. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose winged eyeliner, muted brown eye shadow, feathered brows, mauve pink lip shade, coral rouge on the cheekbones, highlighter contours, and glowing skin.