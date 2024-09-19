Diet Sabya makes fun of Rashmika Mandanna's smokey eye for Milan Fashion Week look; her reply is hilarious

Rashmika Mandanna attended the Milan Fashion Week for Onitsuka Tiger, the Japanese sports fashion brand. The actor populated the front row in an all-black attire as she enjoyed the label's Spring Summer 2025 collection. Diet Sabya questioned her choice of going for smokey eyes with the ensemble. Don't miss Rashmika's funny reply. Rashmika Mandanna attends Onitsuka Tiger Milan Fashion Week show.

Diet Sabya makes fun of Rashmika Mandanna's smoky eye

Diet Sabya questions Rashmika's smokey eyes for Milan Fashion Week.

Rashmika's OOTD for Milan Fashion Week failed to impress us. However, Diet Sabya, the popular Instagram fashion page, criticised the actor's choice to go with smokey eyes for styling her day look in Milan. They shared on Instagram, “Not to be a hater but the Smokey eye with the look was definitely a choice that too for a day show? Like no one is wearing Smokey eye in the day babe that too in Milan!! [crying emoji].”

Rashmika's hilarious reply to Diet Sabya

After Diet Sabya's comment on Rashmika's smokey eyes, the actor's stylist, Priyanka Borkar, posted a hilarious video as a response. In the clip, Priyanka can be seen asking Rashmika's makeup artist, Tanvi Chemburkar, why she chose smokey eyes for a daytime look. Later, Rashmika hilariously calls her look a ‘disaster’.

Decoding Rashmika Mandanna's all-black look for the Onitsuka Tiger show

Rashmika attended the Onitsuka Tiger SS 25 show at the Milan Fashion Week in an all-black attire. The actor chose a mini embellished skirt and a wool top, which she layered with a wool jacket. While the top has a front zip closure and raised collars, the skirt has an asymmetric satin hem, sequin embellishments, and a wrap-around silhouette. As for the coat, it has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, and a double-breasted tailored fit.

Rashmika styled the all-black look with sheer black stockings, several rings on both hands, silver statement earrings, and velvet black block-heel pumps. Lastly, she chose to tie her tresses in a centre-parted messy bun. For the glam, the actor wore shimmering silver smokey eyes, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, black eyeliner, glossy caramel lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin.