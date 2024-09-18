Katrina Kaif plays with make up with Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan; here's why fans are calling her a 'marketing genius'

Actor-entrepreneur Katrina Kaif released a surprise collab video with Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan on Wednesday. The video, shared by the official page of Katrina's Kay by Katrina brand on YouTube, showed the beauty gurus playing with each other's makeup and talking about their journeys. (Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals the ‘gentle’ way Vicky Kaushal calms her down when she ‘complains about her looks and weight gain’) Katrina Kaif and Huda Kattan played with makeup and discussed building their makeup brands from scratch.

Kay by Katrina's origins

The video showed them in a luxurious room, sitting down for a chat on a couch. Katrina wore a pink outfit while Huda was in a grey suit. Huda asked Katrina about why she chose to start her own beauty brand and when her love for makeup developed. Katrina said, “Since a teenager, I've been obsessed and passionate about makeup. It almost became this form of self-expression that I didn't have otherwise. I was a really shy teenager. And I don't know, makeup somehow gave me this form of self-expression which allowed me to create this glamorous persona. Quickly as a model, sitting in the chairs of some of the best makeup artists in the country and then even in the world, I was always sitting there observing their techniques, asking them questions. Okay, why are you smudging the liner? Why are you using the concealer here? Why are you using lip liner?”

“And I think very quickly I learned all these techniques and I kind of realized that, okay, listen, I know my face really well and I know what I want to look like. And very quickly I started doing most of my own makeup and I know what I want. I, I guess I just always knew also with my characters and films what I wanted to translate on the screen. That was something I really enjoyed. But slowly what started happening is I realized, okay, I really know what I want from my product. I know exactly what I want this product to do. And that kind of created this desire. I kind of saw this, okay, listen, there's a little bit of a need here. There's a gap here for really high performance makeup, high quality products that deliver,” she said.

They also exchanges lipsticks and concealers at the end of the video, promoting each other's brands.

A great marketing move?

Fans on Reddit called it a smart move on Katrina's part, hoping that this would help her get her foot in the door when it comes to international markets. “Oh wow, great marketing move," read a comment. Another person wrote, “This is such a smart business move by Katrina for global reach!”

Another person assessed, “Kat should explore international market now,she has good products but the marketing needs to be really good since there is so much competition. This collaboration can be good move.” A fan said, “That's a great Collab, I think she's expanding kay beauty oversees.”

Kay by Katrina was launched in 2019. Recently, it was launched in Dubai as well. As per reports, the brand has a gross margin value of ₹1.5 billion.