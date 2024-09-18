Katrina Kaif reveals the ‘gentle’ way Vicky Kaushal calms her down when she ‘complains about her looks and weight gain’

‘Only step into business if you are passionate’

When asked about her advertisements and business model, Katrina said, "You know, I have always had this belief that only step into business if you are sincerely passionate about what you are doing and also if you have something new to add in that arena. And I really believed that with Kay Beauty, we had something new to add and I was really excited about that. I knew that this was going to resonate and this was going to connect with beauty lovers."

How Vicky reacts to Katrina doubting herself

Katrina added, "The whole idea behind 'It's Kay to be You' was so important for me to put out there. It is something I still have to remind myself every single day. So, for example, I will be sitting and talking with my husband or getting ready for an event, and I'll be complaining about something about my physical appearance or saying, 'I am not happy with the way I am looking, and I've gained weight and I'm not comfortable'. And my husband will sit there and go 'Aren't you the one who keeps telling everyone It's Kay to be You and it's okay to be you however you are and just how you are'? And then I kind of look at him and I'll be like, 'Do you mind?' But at the same time, it is that gentle reminder that 'Hey, one second'. This is what this is about, and this is why I started this (brand), and I have to apply the same kindness to myself."

Katrina made a successful transition from an actor to a successful entrepreneur. She made her foray into the beauty industry back in 2019. Her brand Kay Beauty By Katrina has been given several awards over the years.