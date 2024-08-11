Reddit reacts to 'big expose by customer' about Katrina Kaif's makeup line: 'No wonder she has no interest in...'

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty is one of the top-most preferred brands when it comes to make-up. Recently, a Bengaluru-based female customer who used their eyeliner, took to share her honest feedback of the product, and the internet cannot get agree more. A video of the same also surfaced when a user posted it on Reddit, saying, ‘No wonder Katrina has no interest in Bollywood anymore.’ (Also read: Vicky Kaushal gives a shout out to Katrina Kaif in the most adorable way: ‘It is not kay to be so good’) Katrina Kaif launched Kay Beauty towards the end of 2019.

What she said

In the video, the woman started by saying, 'Let me say this first that this video is an ad but I have not been paid for it. I am so surprised and shocked by this product that I had to stop and make this video in the middle of the rain. I was travelling from office to home when the weather was sunny outside… but Bengaluru being Bengaluru it started raining like Cherrapunji all of a sudden!"

She went on to add that even though she tried to save herself from getting splashed, there was no such luck as street water washed through her face. “The of anger of Lord Indra has fallen on me. Few cars have thrown mud over me… I am a fool to wear chappals in this rain and now I am going to cover the rest of the way with only one slipper. The point of all this is look at my face! Can you see my eyes? My eyeliner is not smudged at all! My foundation and lipstick got smudged… even my desire to return home has smudged but look at this eyeliner! What is this Kay by Katrina? I am really impressed Katty!”

User reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented: “Even I use kay beauty and I love it...it's affordable for me.. like not very cheap or not high end also so it's pocket friendly with very good quality..” Another said, “She is so funny!” A comment read, "Every product from Kay that I've tried so far has been amazing!" A second comment read, “No wonder she is not signing any more films!” “I've been using it's eyeliner for years now and I totally agree how it's one of the best and promising product I've ever used,” agreed another user.

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.