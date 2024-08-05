Vicky Kaushal gives a shout out to Katrina Kaif in the most adorable way: ‘It is not kay to be so good’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is always setting the bar high for husbands out there. He did it again when he posted the cutest video you'll ever see, showing his support for Katrina Kaif's cosmetic brand in the most adorable way possible. Also read: Katrina Kaif looks stunning but different in this video. Can you guess what's changed? Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the film Bad Newz.

Insta shout out

On Monday, Katrina took to Instagram Stories to post a video of Vicky chatting up the new hydra creme lipstick from her brand Kay Beauty. It looks like the video was filmed in Austria, where they were having some fun and relaxation a while back.

Vicky starts the clip by chatting with a cuddly toy about a lipstick. “Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick ever. Oh my good this lipstick is so hydrating.. It is not kay to be so good,” he said in the video, as he applies the lipstick on his hand.

Vicky in the video.

Vicky panned the camera to Katrina, who was chuckling, and said, “I mean it is kay to be you, not kay to be so good, so good”. The video ends with Katrina’s laughter.

Katrina in the video.

About their time in Austria

Vicky and Katrina were recently at an 'award-winning medical health resort' in Austria. Katrina took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'calm' and peaceful stay at the resort. The actor shared a few solo photos from Mayrlife Altaussee, as well as some shots of the scenic lake-side property. She also gave a peek at the healthy food she had during her stay. As per the resort's website, they provide anti-inflammation and anti-ageing treatments, among others.

The actor wrote alongside the undated pictures, "Had the most incredible stay here, it allows everything to pause for a moment and enter into the most peaceful space, the daily walk in the forest surrounding the lake is indescribable, moments of incredible peace and calm. The genuine care of warmth and holistic knowledge of the entire team and all the staff and so many incredible therapists who were astounding in there knowledge… will definitely come again. A truly incredible time!”

After dating for some time, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

About their work

Vicky was last seen in Bad Newz. The quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation. The film also stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on July 19. He will next be seen in Chhava.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.