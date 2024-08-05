Katrina Kaif looks stunning but different in this video. Can you guess what's changed?

Katrina Kaif is a stunning actor, who rarely experiments with her look. (Hey, why fix what ain't broke, right?) But in a new video shared on her beauty products Kay by Katrina's Instagram page, the actor looks quite different. As the video got shared on social media, fan wonder what she's changed about herself. (Also read: Katrina Kaif chooses simple yellow suit, no makeup for airport look after Austria vacay. Watch) Katrina Kaif tried some contact lenses again in a new video.

Katrina's new look

In the video, Katrina promoted her new Hydra Creme Lipstick which has apparently sold out just days after launch. As she talked about the various qualities of her product, fans couldn't help but notice something different about her.

A fan on Reddit guessed that perhaps she has dissolved the fillers on her upper lip. Another thought she was glowing more than usual but a third correctly guessed that she is wearing light contact lenses, which has changed her whole vibe.

Fans love the look

A fan even found a resemblance with Lisa Ray. “I thought it’s Lisa Ray! She look younger but different than her normal self," wrote a person. “She’s looking like her original self!! love love,” wrote another.

On the original Instagram post as well, fans loved her new look. “My katty u so stunning.” Even Karan Johar called her ‘stunning’. “Best creation of god,” wrote another person.

Talking about her new lipstick, Katrina wrote, “Presenting to you my dream lipstick… Our Hydra Creme Lipstick!!! I’ve always wanted that perfect blend of colour and hydration in my lipstick. On set I used to mix lip balm into my lipstick to get that perfect consistency. So we set off to create the perfect formula. It took some time… but we got there! It’s exactly like the name suggests- hydrating, creamy and luxurious plus enriched with hyaluronic acid and lychee extract. Wearing my current favourite shade in panache. Go check it out… can’t wait to know what you think!!!”

Katrina has been successfully running her cosmetics brand for years now. It began in 2019.