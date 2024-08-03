From Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor to Katrina Kaif and Veena Kaushal: Star saas-bahus who are breaking stereotypes

Over the years we have seen many TV soap operas where the biggest villain in a daughter-in-law’s life is her mother-in-law. The stereotype of saas and bahu’s eternal conflict is a major ingredient in masala serials. Sadly, many believe that this is the truth. However, today we want to take a look at celebrity saas bahu duos who have shattered this stereotype with the power of the real-life bond they share. Star saas-bahu duos who are setting goals

Alia and Neetu

In an interview, Alia Bhatt had shared that her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor is quite ‘chill’ and a beautiful soul. The actor had revealed that their relationship has evolved over the years and continues to deepen. Well, in his recent chat with Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir stated that Alia and Neetu share an honest and ‘very good’ relationship. In fact, Alia is apparently even more honest with Neetu than Ranbir is

Alia Bhatt with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Kareena and Sharmila

During her appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Bollywood’s OG diva Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore loves her bahu like a daughter. Bebo also shared that she genuinely feels love towards her saasu maa because Sharmila has been exceptionally warm towards her since the beginning. Even on her wedding day, Kareena ditched latest designers and instead chose to wear an heirloom sharara, which her mother-in-law had worn for her own nikaah to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Priyanka and Denise

Apart from being utterly beautiful and two of the most popular celebs in the world, another similarity between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas is how family oriented they are. They are incredibly close to each other’s families. While Nick shares a sweet bond with PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra, the Desi Girl and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas never fail to set saas-bahu goals for fans when they get together. Their adorable pictures together are proof

Katrina and Veena

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are proof that happily ever afters can exist in real-life too! Well, Kat is not just a loving wife but also a doting bahurani. Back when the star couple decided to tie the knot, Vicky’s parents Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal were elated, and ever since then Katrina has been like a daughter to them. In an interview, Katrina had shared that in the beginning Vicky’s mother Veena used to urge her to have parathas. But since the actor is on a strict diet, her Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for her. The cutest thing— Kat revealed that Vicky's mum and dad lovingly call her Kitto

Well, we hope these adorable saas-bahu duos continue to inspire daughter-in-laws and mother-in-laws around the country with their special relationship.