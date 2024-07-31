Ranbir Kapoor’s interview on Alia & Sanatan Dharma leaves fans divided; some feel he’s genuine, others call him a liar

Earlier this week, actor Ranbir Kapoor had a candid chat with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath. The Bollywood heartthrob opened up about his past relationships, career and married life with Alia Bhatt along with his thoughts on cinema, society and religion. Amongst many other revelations, the actor spoke about being labelled a ‘Casanova’, his love life, his belief in Sanatana Dharma and meeting Alia for the first time when he was 20 and she was 9. The two-hour-long interview made several headlines and left the internet divided, from some tagging Ranbir as a ‘pathological liar’ to others calling him ‘genuine’. Ranbir Kapoor during his chat with Nikhil Kamath

There are trolls who dug out Ranbir’s old interviews to contradict things said by the actor in his recent chat with Nikhil. One such social media user tweeted: “ranbir kapoor is a pathological liar & and manipulates the media with word play for his own benefit and blames his girlfriends or his upbringing when it's time to clean his image.” Meanwhile, a few others are calling this interview a PR strategy, connecting it to his next film Ramayana. A tweet suggesting the same read: “Ranbir Kapoor comes to a podcast, says I am following 'Sanatan' from the last 2 years. While talking about personal stuff, suddenly praises the Prime Minister. Coincidentally, his next film is 'Ramayan'. We all know how Ramayan and Lord Ram are politically so important for the BJP. Looks like a good PR to avoid any backlash from the right wing. Kudos to his PR Team✌.”

But there are also many fans who are genuinely impressed by Ranbir’s mature and candid opinions. A fan gushed, “Such a candid interview it was, honestly speaking it doesn’t even like an interview but a therapy session. Two mature men who discussed their lives, best part was Ranbir asked questions to Nikhil and wow curious to know what’s going on his life and gather the experience and learn from them”, while another fan shared, “watched the most genuine, mature and interesting podcast ever🙌🏻❤️Also loved the part when he took Kartik's name with sm specifications 🫶🏻✨.”

Ranbir has been tagged as ‘toxic’ on social media time and again. May it be for his 2023 blockbuster hit Animal or after Alia's revelation of the ‘wipe it off’ comment. But in your opinion, is that his real personality or just an image created by netizens?