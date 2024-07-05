‘Kill is baap of Animal’: Twitterati hail Lakshya & Raghav Juyal’s action thriller; compare it to Ranbir Kapoor’s film

Cinema has evolved and so has filmmaking. Over the years, the description of the action genre has also changed. A big example is the brutal violence we witnessed on the silver screen a few months ago when Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023) starring Ranbir Kapoor arrived in theatres. Some loved it, some called it toxic. But in the end, the film emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office. Well, if you felt Animal was all blood and gore but enjoyed the action, then Dharma Productions’ action thriller Kill is a must-watch for you. At least that’s what audiences believe. Ranbir in Animal and Lakshya in Kill

Starring Lakshya in the lead in his Bollywood debut and Raghav Juyal as the antagonist, Kill arrived in theatres today followed by rave reviews on social media. This film is touted to be the first of its kind and is a total slaughter-fest, as we already saw in the trailer. But Lakshya and Raghav’s versatile performances along with the impressive action sequences, all shot on a train, have been lauded by all. Some have even compared Kill to Ranbir’s film, calling it the ‘baap of Animal’. Fans have also drawn a comparison with Mirzapur, a web series well known for bloodshed and gore.

For instance, one internet user tweeted: “#Kill is baap of #Mirzapur and #Animal.... Kya baap fadu action hai aur Violence, yeh raghav dance karte karte kya kar diya bhai 🔥🔥🔥🔥”, whereas another review read: “#kill is the most violent and the most engaging film I have ever seen in Indian cinema. Like Animal ka violence bhi bacha hai iske samne. Raghav Juyal literally stole the show 🔥If u love R rated action packed films then do go for it.” A satisfied movie buff shared, “#kill is most brutal Indian action movie ever made, full of carnage from start to finish. No songs, no slow-motion hero entry just pure R-rated action. #lakshay killed it with a fabulous performance and #RaghavJuyal is one of the most iconic psycho killer ever seen in cinema.”

Not just fans but even celebrities have thoroughly enjoyed Kill, which also stars Tanya Maniktala. While Ananya Panday called it ‘bloody good’, Siddhant Chaturvedi described the movie as a ‘game changer’.

After reading these rave reviews, are you planning to catch Kill in theatres this weekend?