Friday, Jul 05, 2024
Mirzapur Season 3 Twitter Review: Fans find Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya’s show boring; call it ‘weakest season’

ByMahima Pandey
Jul 05, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Audiences enjoyed a binge-fest when Mirzapur 3 released at midnight. But reviews are in and sadly this season has failed to impress

The first season of Mirzapur came our way as a rush of adrenaline in 2018. There was action, there was deceit, there was politics and a whole lot of power. Vikrant Massey aka Bablu Pandit’s death made fans cry while Pankaj Tripathi’s menacing demeanour as Kaleen Bhaiya left audiences in awe. In season two, Ali Fazal aka Guddu Pandit’s hunger for revenge made us root for him whereas Divyenndu’s versatile performance as Mirzapur’s power-hungry prince Munna Bhaiya was a treat to watch. After waiting for four long years, fans were finally presented with Mirzapur 3 at midnight today. But season 3 sadly failed to strike a chord with the audience.

Guddu and Kaleen Bhaiya were joined by Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu. But Munna Bhaiya was deeply missed. Well, soon after season 3 arrived on the digital platform, many eager fans binge-watched almost all the episodes. However, most were left disappointed. While some felt the season was boring, others were unhappy with a lack of storyline. For instance, one disappointed fan of the show tweeted: “Finally finished #MirzapurSeason3 with low expectations. The focus on #Mirzapur's throne politics required a lot of time—10 eps, each an hour long—making it disappointing and boring..🥲🥲 Yet, the last 2 eps and a post-credit scene hint at future developments in this universe.”

 

Another review read: “WEAKEST SEASON OF ALL. Lacks purpose. Makers had no story so kept on filling the screen with unnecessary scenes & characters. Good 1st epi. Skip to epi 5 coz epi 2-3-4 has nothing imp to offer. Sidelined prev imp charctrs. Random screenplay, occasional chuckles”, while a third social media user asked, “Is it just me or have viewers found #Mirzapur3 boring, unnecessarily stretched, poorly written dialogues and what not? At this point shows of such a genre just do not care about the storyline.”

The post-credit scene has suggested that there will be a Mirzapur Season 4. But will fans wait for it as eagerly as they did for season 3, which is apparently not a winner? Let’s see.

