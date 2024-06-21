Kota Factory Season 3 Twitter Review: Jeetu Bhaiya wins hearts again; emotional fans say the team ‘nailed it’

The digital platform offers consumers a variety of content to binge on, from lighthearted films to intriguing web shows. There’s something for everyone! But only a handful are able to make it straight to our hearts. These stories are wholesome, relatable and at times overwhelming. Kota Factory is one such web series which is an emotion for the masses. The show focuses on the pressure that students face at coaching institutes while preparing for IIT-JEE. Well, after two and a half years of waiting, the third season of Kota Factory is finally here. And according to Twitter reviews, it was so worth the wait. Stills from Kota Factory Season 3

Apart from aspiring engineering students and the education system, this time audiences get to witness the point of view of teachers. Topics surrounding mental health are also explored. As expected, Jitendra Kumar shines bright like a star as Jeetu Bhaiya. It is no less than a delight for fans to witness him in all his glory. Well, a majority of fans believe that all the characters, especially Jeetu Bhaiya, have nailed it this season. A happy fan’s review read: “Just finished watching #Kotafactory and yet again @TheViralFever proves why they are the BEST CONTENT CREATOR IN INDIA. This time you’ll get to see POV of teachers and it’s soo good!! Finale would make you emotional. Each actor nailed it and Jeetu Bhaiya will always be special♥️.”

Many even called the show an ‘emotional roller coaster’ and confessed that the last episode left them in tears. A fan tweeted: “Kota factory Season 3 is an absolute masterpiece i really mean it when i say this everyone nailed their job and the last episode is one of the best things you’ll ever watch pure emotional roller coaster #kotafactory”, whereas another shared, “Just finished #KotaFactory Season 3 and my heart is full!! WOW, what an emotional rollercoaster! This series keeps getting better with each episode. Cheers to all the dreams and the struggles. Can't wait for more!” Some are asking for season 4 already, a reunion of sorts for the teachers and students.

Also starring Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Rajesh Kumar and Tillotama Shome, Kota Factory Season 3 is trending on OTT right now. Have you watched it yet or are you saving it for the weekend?