Panchayat 3 Twitter Review: Prahlad Pandey aka Faisal Malik wins hearts; fans call the show a ‘masterpiece’

It took Jitendra Kumar aka Panchayat Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi some time to fall in love with the village of Phulera. But it was an entirely different case for the audience. For us, Panchayat made a permanent place in our hearts and so did the endearing characters. So much so that by the end of season 2 most fans were in tears when Upa-Pradhan Prahlad Pandey, played by Faisal Malik, lost his son. Well, the much-awaited Panchayat season 3 is finally here and so is the audiences’ verdict. Panchayat Season 3

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Many fans binge-watched the third season to find out how Pradhan Manju Devi and Pradhan-Pati Brij Bhushan, played by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, bring their beloved Sachiv ji back after his transfer, which we witnessed in season 2. Well, Panchayat 3 has earned a big thumbs-up from fans on social media, who are calling the show a masterpiece that has done complete justice to the first two seasons. The story-line is incredible, while the performances are stellar. But most importantly, it’s the emotions that this village and its people evoke in audiences that have made the season such a big hit.

Many internet users have especially lauded Faisal’s beautiful portrayal of Prahlad, who has lost everything in life but will still make you smile when he finally smiles himself in season 3. All in all, reviews suggest that this show continues to rule as one of the best web series on the digital platform and is a must-watch. Also starring Sanvikaa and Chandan Roy, Panchayat season 3 has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Go watch it now if you haven’t yet!