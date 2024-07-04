‘Kill-ed it’: Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Amol Parashar review Lakshya and Raghav Juyal’s Kill; call it bloody good

When Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced that he would launch Lakshya, the new hottie on the block, movie buffs were obviously intrigued. Especially because he was set to make his Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Dostana 2. But that didn’t work out. Up next KJo announced Bedhadak with Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya, but this project was also shelved. Well, the third time’s the charm! Lakshya is finally making his debut with Karan and Guneet Monga’s Kill, which arrives in theatres tomorrow. Ahead of the release the film had a grand screening for celebs last night, and the stars believe this debut was worth the wait. Celebrities review Kill after catching a special screening

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently trending because of his smooth moves in Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, shared, “WHAT A FILM!!! I tip my hat off to each and everyone involved in making this film. People don't know what's coming their way💥.” Meanwhile, Vicky’s co-star Neha Dhupia wrote: “Everyone ‘kill’ed it in ‘Kill’. So so so good.” Ananya Panday, on the other hand, gushed, “So bloody goood!!!! You cannot miss this one!! In theatres this Friday.” Other celebs who were left in awe after the screening include Amol Parashar, Sunny Kaushal, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Varun Sood.

Vicky, Ananya and Shanaya review Kill

Siddhant, Neha and Tahira review Kill

Varun, Sunny and Amol review Kill

Shanaya, who was supposed to make her debut opposite Lakshya with Bedhadak, gave a shout-out to her first almost co-star. The star kid shared, “No words!!!!! Cant wait to watch it again!!!!! Mind blown 🤯 @itslakshya YOU KILLED IT. 😍⭐.” Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi called the film a ‘game changer’. He wrote: “Finally @itslakshya Veere! delivered what he destined to on the big screen and how!” Lauding Raghav Juyal, who plays the menacing antagonist, Siddhant shared, “@raghavjuyal mera bhai, One on the rise! Menacingly beautiful, brutally honest and unapologetically Gruesome! Hats off to @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @guneetmonga For the the Mad Train ride.”

Also starring Tanya Maniktala, Kill is being remade in Hollywood by producers of the John Wick franchise. Well, Lakshya and Raghav’s performances are being touted as ones to watch out for. We can’t wait to meet them on the silver screen on July 5. What about you?