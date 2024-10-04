Harnaaz Sandhu shows weight loss transformation in golden new appearance in Vietnam: 'Back like I never left'

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu flew to Vietnam recently to attend the Miss Cosmo 2024 as a member of the jury. The beauty queen looked visibly slimmer as she dazzled in an embellished gold gown at the event. The beauty queen, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Celiac disease, impressed with her weight loss transformation. Earlier, she was criticised by trolls for gaining weight. Harnaaz Sandhu impresses with her transformation.

Harnaaz Sandhu attends Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam

Harnaaz stole the spotlight at the jury session at the Miss Cosmo 2024 event in Vietnam. Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên accompanied the 24-year-old at the beauty pageant. Harnaaz's gold gown for the occasion is by Vietnamese designer Lê Thanh Hòa. She shared a video of it with the caption, “Back like I never left darling, Let’s go.” Fans loved her look and dropped compliments like ‘Our queen is back’ and ‘Her beauty is indescribable’ in the comments section. Let's decode Harnaaz's look.

What did Harnaaz Sandhu wear?

The floor-length gown features a plunging neckline reaching the midriff, an off-the-shoulder design, a thigh-high slit on the front, and a train cascading at the back. The intricate 3D structures on the bust depict wings, and the body-hugging silhouette adds the oomph factor. Lastly, the gold and silver sequins on the tulle fabric add a shimmering effect, creating the perfect red carpet look.

Harnaaz accessorised the ensemble with embellished silver stilettos and minimal jewels, including a choker necklace and tear-drop earrings adorned with yellow and white crystals.

For the glam, she chose bold kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, muted brown smokey eyes accentuated with glitter on the corners, mocha brown lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, and contoured face. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a side-parting, styled in a wet-hairdo look.

About Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe in 2021. She brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, becoming only the third Indian contestant to win the title in 2021. Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned Harnaaz at the beauty pageant.