‘Lux Cozi with a twist: Ananya Panday's grey cashmere jumpsuit for event leaves the internet confused

Ananya Panday attended the OTT Fest 2024 in Mumbai last night. The actor wore a grey cashmere ensemble for the event, which got mixed reactions from the netizens. One fan even called the outfit ‘Lux Cozi with a twist’. Read on to check out what she wore. Ananya Panday attends an event in a grey jumpsuit.

Ananya Panday wears a look from Chloé Fall 2024 collection

Styled by celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio, Ananya Panday wore a grey cashmere jumpsuit to attend a red carpet-event in Mumbai. The outfit is from the Chloé Fall 2024 collection, as seen exactly on the runway. The actor accessorised the ensemble with stilettos and a belt from the luxury fashion house and jewellery by Misho Designs.

How did the internet react?

Fans shared mixed reactions to Ananya's Chloé outfit. While some were confused, others trolled the outfit in the comments. A fan commented, “Lux Cozi with a twist.” One user wrote, “I really don’t know how I feel about this Chloé look.” Another commented, “The belt is nice, and that's about it.” A user remarked, “It's fantastic, and absolutely love the styling. My ONLY criticism is that not sure it's the right season to be wearing it.” Another user wrote, “It looks so dull even on the runway. The styling is bad.”

A netizen drew similarities between Ananya's outfit and Lux Cozi.

Decoding the Chloé look

The grey cashmere jumpsuit features gold metal button closures on the bodice, a ribbed design, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs and hem, a relaxed silhouette, a gathered waistline, and a drop shoulder design. She accentuated the look by wearing a gold metallic snake belt over the ensemble.

For accessories, Ananya chose embellished white pumps, a gold chunky bracelet, statement rings, and large hoop earrings. Meanwhile, for the glam, the actor chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and glowing skin. Lastly, she left her hair loose in a centre parting, styling the locks in soft waves.